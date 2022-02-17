Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $144.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.46.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $132.44 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day moving average of $115.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $13,013,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $113,993.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,694 shares of company stock worth $96,104,897 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 412.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,008,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,715,000 after buying an additional 1,616,214 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 174,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,043,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,432,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,648,000 after buying an additional 1,885,822 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

