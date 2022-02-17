Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce $8.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.70 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $35.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.31 billion to $36.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48.
Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
