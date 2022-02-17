Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce $8.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.70 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $35.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.31 billion to $36.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.