Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlas Air Worldwide updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

AAWW traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.35. 42,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,132. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,348 shares of company stock worth $6,213,560 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $3,675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.