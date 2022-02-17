Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlas updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ATCO traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. 3,869,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,419. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Get Atlas alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATCO. Bank of America lowered Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.