Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

NASDAQ ATCX opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $398.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 3,835 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Parnell acquired 3,826 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $29,842.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,063 shares of company stock valued at $274,509 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

