Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO opened at $106.09 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $109.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.