Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Releases Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $419.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 373.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Atomera by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Atomera by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atomera by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

