Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002403 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $595.66 million and approximately $28.42 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00038883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00107903 BTC.

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,078,933,974 coins and its circulating supply is 608,321,992 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

