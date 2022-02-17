Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 522,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,740. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Avnet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 696,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 57,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 397,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Avnet by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 263,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avnet by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

