Axa S.A. Buys Shares of 27,100 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 77.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

