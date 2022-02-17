Axa S.A. Decreases Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of ENS opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

