Axa S.A. Has $900,000 Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

