Axa S.A. Purchases Shares of 268,500 ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 268,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.13% of ImmunoGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMGN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 358,629 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.37.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

