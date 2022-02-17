Axa S.A. Sells 1,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 63,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAY opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

