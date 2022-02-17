Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 43.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,465 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFCG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $8,182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.