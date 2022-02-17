Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 535.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 254,503 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

MX opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $871.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.