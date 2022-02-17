Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,324 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.

