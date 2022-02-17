Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 18,494 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,494 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

