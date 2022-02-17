Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,155 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,089 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 168,878 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 118,840 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

