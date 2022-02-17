Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Integer worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,730,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Integer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,449,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Integer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,513,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,380,000 after buying an additional 120,448 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Integer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,684,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.