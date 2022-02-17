Barclays Boosts Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $25.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.
MNRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.
Shares of MNRL stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.71 and a beta of 2.17. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $25.49.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.