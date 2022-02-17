Barclays Boosts Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $25.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.71 and a beta of 2.17. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

