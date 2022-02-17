BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10,625.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBL opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

