bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMXMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of bioMérieux stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.00. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $148.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

