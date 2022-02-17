Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $84.57.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Wedbush dropped their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.
Black Knight Company Profile
Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Knight (BKI)
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.