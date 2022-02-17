Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Wedbush dropped their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Knight by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32,560 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 50,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Black Knight by 845.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 130,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

