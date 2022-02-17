BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.28% of AVROBIO worth $20,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in AVROBIO by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 144,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 19,519.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 838,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 28.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

