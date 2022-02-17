BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 3.3% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 21.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $10.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $772.85. 3,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,195. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $858.54 and a 200 day moving average of $891.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

