BMO Capital Markets Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $830.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $810.00 to $830.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.24.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX traded up $25.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $699.57. 8,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,096. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 147.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $760.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $795.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,786 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.