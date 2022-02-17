Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.
Boise Cascade stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 363,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Boise Cascade Company Profile
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.