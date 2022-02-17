Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 363,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.