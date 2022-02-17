Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of BCC traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 363,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,200. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

