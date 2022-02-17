Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 83.46%.
Shares of Borr Drilling stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 6,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 5.07. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 149,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
