Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after buying an additional 2,500,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,062.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after purchasing an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 111,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,597. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

