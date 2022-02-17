Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. Brightcove’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 1,313,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,360. The stock has a market cap of $319.69 million, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 70,300 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

