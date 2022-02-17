Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Antares Pharma reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,999. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.