Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Feb 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post $2.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the lowest is $2.66. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.36 to $11.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.08 to $13.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

NYSE:CRL traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,005. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $259.02 and a one year high of $460.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.61 and its 200-day moving average is $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

