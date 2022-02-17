Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings per share of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.00. Lincoln National posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $10.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 133,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

