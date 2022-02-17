Brokerages Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price at $29.22

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 85,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $55.39.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

