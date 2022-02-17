Brokerages Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target at $4.95

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Several brokerages have commented on AHOTF. TD Securities initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares assumed coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

AHOTF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

