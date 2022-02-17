Brokerages Set Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

ARHS traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 12,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,193. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

