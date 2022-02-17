Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $89.62

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.76. The company had a trading volume of 475,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,620. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $93.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

