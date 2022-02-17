BRT Apartments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,121 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,269% compared to the typical daily volume of 49 call options.

BRT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. 91,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970 over the last ninety days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.