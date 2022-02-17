Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Holdings Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Bunge worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $20,474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 401,050 shares of company stock worth $40,691,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.