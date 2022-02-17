Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.22. 1,343,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,412. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average of $164.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,233 shares of company stock valued at $15,023,405. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $3,276,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 145.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,300,000 after buying an additional 304,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

