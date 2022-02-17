Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 39,949 shares.The stock last traded at $48.08 and had previously closed at $48.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $716.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 134.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

