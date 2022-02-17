Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

Shares of TSE CWB traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 86,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,898. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.35. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$28.75 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.1899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

