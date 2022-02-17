Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.10.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 159,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.