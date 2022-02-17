Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Down 7.7%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.22 and last traded at $64.22. 1,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 379,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
