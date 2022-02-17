Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$203.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CJT. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. NBF dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$234.55.
Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$184.94 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$155.42 and a twelve month high of C$214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$171.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$184.75.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
