Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel Sells 674 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CAT traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,848. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.54. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

