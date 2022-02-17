Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel Sells 674 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE CAT traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,848. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.54. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
