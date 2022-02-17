Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the January 15th total of 120,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Cavco Industries stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.54. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.29 and its 200 day moving average is $270.80. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

