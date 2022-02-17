Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share.
FUN stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $57.19. 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,261. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
